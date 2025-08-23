Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan set to modernize border with digital queue system

Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are launching an electronic queueing system at the “Aisha Bibi” and “Chon-Kapka” border crossings to streamline trade, reduce wait times, and enhance transparency. A memorandum signed during the Kazakh President’s visit to Kyrgyzstan outlines a pilot project aimed at integrating digital documentation and mutual data exchange.

