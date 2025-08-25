Kyrgyzstan discloses scale of lending under state agriculture program
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
As of August 22, 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s state program Financing of Agriculture-13 has issued thousands of loans to support agriculture, mainly targeting livestock, crop farming, leasing, and water-saving technologies. The program is carried out through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank
