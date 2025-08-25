Azerbaijani Navy holds diving course graduation ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. According to the relevant order of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a graduation ceremony of the “Basic Diving Course” and the “Leadership in Diving Operations Course” organized in the Naval Forces was held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event noted that such courses significantly contribute to military personnel’s qualifications and combat training.

It was noted that during the course, which was attended by marines of Naval Forces, servicemen of Special Forces and representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, activities on underwater breath-holding, mastering diving operations and techniques, practical training on diving operations leadership, as well as other important tasks were carried out, and the participants acquired professional diving skills.

In the end, the participants who successfully completed the course were awarded certificates, and a photo was taken.