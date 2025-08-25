Azerbaijan’s procurement growth hits new heights with boom in open tenders in 2025
State procurements in Azerbaijan saw stronger participation in the first half of the year, with the average number of bidders rising to nearly four per tender. Growth was mainly driven by open tenders, which recorded a sharp increase in participation, supporting competition and a healthier business climate.
