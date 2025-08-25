Aztelekom expands high-speed internet services to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. As part of reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Aztelekom LLC is delivering high-speed internet to residential areas and businesses using GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology, the company told Trend.

Aztelekom also offers bundled packages, including “internet + telephony,” “internet + television (two-in-one),” and “internet + telephony + television (three-in-one).”

The company noted that expanding telecommunication services not only improves residents’ daily lives but also supports the implementation of socio-economic development projects in the region.

As of July 31, 2025, more than 5,000 subscribers in these areas were already using the company’s services. Depending on their needs, customers can also access telephony and IP television provided by Aztelekom.

According to the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev, developing the telecommunications sector in the liberated territories is among the key priorities.