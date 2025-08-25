Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan join Afghanistan’s expanded transport attaché network
Photo: Uzbek president's office
Afghanistan’s plan to appoint transport attachés in regional countries, including Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, is aimed at boosting trade, improving transit, and expanding export opportunities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy