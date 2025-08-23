Qatar Fund for Dev't extends loan support to Tajikistan’s Rogun HPP project

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

The Government of Tajikistan and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) have signed a concessional loan agreement to support the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant. The project aims to boost Tajikistan’s electricity generation capacity and strengthen regional energy cooperation.

