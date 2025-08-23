KazMunayGas reports significant rise in joint venture dividends in 1H2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In H1 2025, KazMunayGas saw a 53.2 percent rise in dividends from joint ventures and associated companies, totaling 474 billion tenge ($926 million), up from 310 billion tenge ($689 million) in 1H2024.
