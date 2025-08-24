Tajikistan's trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan grows in 1H2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 24. The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.394 million from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistical Agency shows that the figure rose by 60 percent compared to the same period in 2024. During the reporting period, Tajikistan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.060 million, while imports stood at $7.334 million.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $4.731 billion in the first half of 2025, which is a 7.2 percent increase year-on-year. The country’s exports amounted to $955.3 million, down 4.3 percent from the first half of 2024. Imports, on the other hand, grew by 10.5 percent, reaching $3.776 billion.

Tajikistan maintained trade relations with 109 countries, including 10 from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and 99 from outside the CIS.

Trade with CIS countries accounted for 45.1 percent of Tajikistan’s total trade, or $2.132 billion, while trade with non-CIS countries made up 54.9 percent, or $2.599 billion. The trade deficit with CIS countries stood at $1.712 billion, while with non-CIS countries it amounted to $1.109 billion.

Compared to the first half of 2024, trade with CIS countries increased by 4.6 percent (or $94.4 million), and trade with non-CIS countries rose by 9.4 percent (or $222.4 million).