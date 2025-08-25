Azerbaijan reveals year-to-date oil delivery figures to Indonesia
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Indonesia have dropped sharply in both value and volume compared to last year, despite overall trade growth. The country’s total foreign trade reached nearly $29 billion, with a positive trade balance of around $2 billion, though significantly lower than the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy