Azerbaijan reveals impressive electricity output from Chirag hydropower plants
The “Chirag-1” and “Chirag-2” small hydropower plants have together generated more than 90 million kilowatt-hours of electricity since their commissioning. Equipped with turbines ranging from 3 to over 4 megawatts, the plants are contributing to Azerbaijan’s green energy development in the liberated territories.
