Azerbaijan's Agrarian Service opens tender for 1C ERP software procurement
Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Services Agency has announced a tender to purchase 1C ERP software and implement it across its central and regional centers. Interested bidders must submit proposals by the end of August, with the opening scheduled at the same time.
