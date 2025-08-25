Iran reports steep drop in trade imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Iran's imports from Azerbaijan fell by 48.3 percent in value and 45.8 percent in volume during the four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025) compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year (from March 20 through July 21, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration shows that Iran's imports from Azerbaijan over four months amounted to 1,790 tons worth $3.3 million.

Statistics show that during the same period last year, Iran imported 3,300 tons of products from Azerbaijan worth $6.43 million.

Moreover, the information shows that Iran imported various equipment, pressed soybeans, various types of profiles, and other products from Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, statistics show that Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan for the four months amounted to 276,000 tons worth $182 million. Trade turnover decreased by 25 percent in value and 7.5 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics from the Iranian Customs Administration, Iran imported 12.2 million tons of products worth $17.6 billion during the four months of this year. Imports of goods decreased by 14.2 percent in value and 3.23 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.

Iran mainly focuses on importing essential goods that the country needs and imposes certain restrictions on imports of products manufactured domestically.