Kazakhstan sees significant advancement in grain harvest nationwide
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
As of August 22, 2025, Kazakhstan's grain harvest has covered 15 regions, with work nearly complete in the south and fully finished in Shymkent. So far, 1.7 million hectares (10.7 percent) have been harvested, yielding 2.4 million tons of grain. Over 300,000 agricultural machines are involved.
