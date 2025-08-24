Kazakhstan sees significant advancement in grain harvest nationwide

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

As of August 22, 2025, Kazakhstan's grain harvest has covered 15 regions, with work nearly complete in the south and fully finished in Shymkent. So far, 1.7 million hectares (10.7 percent) have been harvested, yielding 2.4 million tons of grain. Over 300,000 agricultural machines are involved.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register