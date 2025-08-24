Azerbaijan’s laptop and PC output climbs in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s production of laptops and desktop computers has surged, with around 1,500 laptops and 2,150 desktops manufactured in the first seven months of the year, marking strong year-on-year growth.
