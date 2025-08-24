Rais of Russia's Tatarstan sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your your birthday.

I wish you, an experienced socio-political and public figure, consistently productive efforts in a responsible position, and success in addressing multifaceted challenges for the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan. May creative activity for the benefit of your native country and all the goals achieved bring you a well-deserved sense of accomplishment, and the support of the Azerbaijani people inspire you and give you strength to implement new useful ideas and promising projects.

I would like to wish you robust health, happiness and all the best to you and your loved ones".