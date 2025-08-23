Rising geopolitical challenges prompt Lithuania to alter its security strategy

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. This autumn, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence (KAM) will submit a package of legislative amendments to parliament aimed at strengthening the country’s security and defense, Trend reports.

The initiatives encompass the enhancement of military infrastructure, the augmentation of the defense sector, and the revision of national security frameworks.



One of the pivotal undertakings involves the modification of the Defense and Security Industry Statute. The modifications would confer unique dispensations for enterprises within the sector, facilitating the advancement and implementation of cutting-edge technologies while expediting industrial expansion. Complementary statutory frameworks will streamline operational protocols across interconnected domains, including infrastructure development, spatial planning, and telecommunication strategies.

Another major proposal is the establishment of a new military training ground. Current facilities are no longer sufficient for the Lithuanian Armed Forces and NATO allies, as modernization, new units, and the permanent stationing of allied troops increase training needs. The new site would allow exercises for brigade-sized units and support the development of Lithuania’s national division by 2030.

Responding to a shifting geopolitical environment and growing hybrid threats, the government also intends to update the National Security Strategy and the Defence System Development Programme. Priorities include building infrastructure for Germany’s brigade in Lithuania, expanding personnel numbers, strengthening public resilience, and adjusting to new methods of warfare.

Other proposed measures include:

Air defense: more flexible rules for the use of force against airspace violations, with faster response and improved monitoring.

Polygraph law changes: expanded use of lie detector tests for those with access to classified information, simplifying procedures while strengthening information security.

Intelligence law reform: granting security services more operational powers in urgent situations without court approval, updating information-sharing rules, and enhancing social guarantees for officers.

State secrets law amendments: extending rules to cover the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and updating procedures for handling classified information.

Conscription law changes: simplifying administration and reducing employers’ burden for rehiring conscripts after service.

Riflemen’s Union reform: strengthening its integration into the national defense system by ensuring its armed resistance units automatically fall under the armed forces in case of conflict.

The ministry argues that the package is essential to ensure Lithuania can respond effectively to threats, modernize its armed forces, and safeguard national security in an increasingly unstable environment.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel