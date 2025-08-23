From diplomatic ties to economic power: tripartite alliance’s vision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23.​ The high-level meeting in Turkmenbashi city with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkmenistan’s Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined the strategic contours of deepening cooperation among the three countries.

The meeting holds special significance for ensuring political stability, economic integration, and regional security across Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan occupy a strategic geographical position, serving as a bridge between East and West, and North and South. This location positions the three nations as key players in global energy and transport corridors, with the Turkmenbashi meeting resulting in concrete agreements in transport-logistics, energy, and trade sectors.

Several key documents were signed during the meeting, all of which carry strategic importance. One notable agreement is a memorandum on the transportation of cargo and passengers, coordination of corridors, development of logistics services, and increasing the efficiency of international trade routes. This memorandum represents a significant step for the joint development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

Another agreement was signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Service “Turkmen Airlines,” (Turkmenhowayollary) focusing on expanding air connections, promoting tourism, and facilitating passenger transport. If we examine the first half of this year, 15,579 people visited Azerbaijan from Turkmenistan, marking an increase of 183 visitors, or 1.2 percent, compared to the same period last year, when 15,396 travelers arrived. The signed memorandum is also expected to further boost the flow of tourists from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan.

The signing of the “Sister City Protocol” between Fuzuli in Azerbaijan and the newly constructed Arkadag city in Turkmenistan also carries great significance. The mosque to be built in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan will serve as a living symbol of the long-standing friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. This initiative represents not only a religious and cultural monument but also a testament to shared Turkic roots, spiritual ties, and humanistic diplomacy.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Agreements on the joint development of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are shaping the future of energy collaboration between the two nations. Azerbaijan’s involvement in this project demonstrates a successful example of regional energy diplomacy.

SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) participation in oil field development in Uzbekistan further expands Azerbaijan’s energy footprint and establishes the country as a technology and capital exporter in international energy markets.

The Turkmenbashi meeting reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s leadership role in the region. The agreements reached underscore international confidence in Azerbaijan’s initiatives and highlight the potential of the trilateral cooperation format to eventually include other Turkic-speaking states in this platform.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel