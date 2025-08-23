KazMunayGas sees significant increase in free cash flow in 1H2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
In 1H2025, KazMunayGas's free cash flow rose by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 682 billion tenge ($1,331 million), driven by higher operating cash flows and reduced capital expenditures. The company's consolidated cash and equivalents also grew by 10.1 percent to 3,089 billion tenge ($5,945 million).
