TotalEnergies, Equinor, and Shell start first CO2 injection under Norwegian seabed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. TotalEnergies, together with partners Equinor and Shell, has successfully transported the first volumes of CO2 from Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Brevik, Norway, to the Northern Lights storage facilities in Øygarden, Trend reports.

The captured CO2 was injected 2,600 meters below the seabed, around 100 km off the western coast of Norway.

Northern Lights is the world’s first merchant CO2 transportation and storage project. Its first phase, with a storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, has already been fully booked by industrial customers in Norway and continental Europe. Following the Final Investment Decision in March 2025, the second phase will expand capacity to over 5 million tonnes annually from 2028.

The project is a key tool in helping European industry reduce emissions. Northern Lights has secured five industrial clients so far: Hafslund Celsio and Heidelberg Materials in Norway, Yara in the Netherlands, Ørsted in Denmark, and Stockholm Exergi in Sweden.

“With the start of operations at Northern Lights, we are entering a new phase for the CCS industry in Europe,” said Arnaud Le Foll, Senior Vice President, New Business – Carbon Neutrality at TotalEnergies. “The industry is now moving from concept to reality, providing hard-to-abate sectors with a tangible way to cut CO2 emissions.”