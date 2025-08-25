President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new acting labor minister

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has appointed Kanat Sagynbaev as acting Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the president's administration.

The appointment follows the resignation of Ravshanbek Sabirov, who left the position to take up another role.

Sagynbaev’s candidacy will be submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament, for approval for the permanent ministerial position.

In separate decrees, Zhaparov also appointed Ravshanbek Sabirov as Director of the National Investment Agency under the President, and Farhat Iminov as Head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.