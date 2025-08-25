Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center address congratulatory letter to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, please accept our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Your unwavering dedication the cultural, humanitarian, and social development of Azerbaijan has long inspired not only the people of your nation but also the international community. Through your advocacy for intercultural dialogue, education, and the preservation of cultural heritage, you continue to elevate the values of compassion, dignity, and unity that lie at the heart of global progress.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center deeply values Your Excellency's, and His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev's, continued support and vision in promoting mutual understanding across civilizations. Your commitment to the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi- a timeless symbol of wisdom and humanism-remains a cornerstone of our joint efforts to foster peace, dialogue, and cooperation across borders.

On this special day, we extend our sincere appreciation for your exceptional contributions, and we wish you continued health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors.

With assurances of our highest consideration,

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center:

Vaira Vike-Freiberga,

Co-chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)

Ismail Serageldin

Co-chair of NGIC, Vice-President of the World Bank (1992-2000)

Maria Fernanda Espinosa

President of the 73rd Session of the UNGA; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador (2017-2018)

Tarja Halonen

President of Finland (2000-2012)

Boris Tadic

President of Serbia (2004-2012)

Rosen Plevneliev

President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)

Yves Leterme

Prime Minister of Belgium (2008, 2009-2011)

Amre Moussa

Secretary-General of the Arab League (2001-2011)

Zlatko Lagumdzija

Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002)

Petar Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)

Tzipi Livini

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel (2006-2009)

Jean Baderschneider

Board of Directors, Fortescue Ltd; former Vice-President of ExxonMobil

Filip Vujanovic

President of Montenegro (2003-2018)

Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)

Eka Tkeshelashvili

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)

David Pan

Executive Dean of Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University

Susan Elliott

President and CEO of the National Committee of American Foreign Policy,'' the letter reads.