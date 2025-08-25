Uzbekistan launches major social protection reform project with World Bank support
Photo: world bank
Key initiatives include the creation of experimental laboratories, development of adaptive social protection strategies, and the enhancement of systems for disability determination and social service provision.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy