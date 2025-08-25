Peter Tase highlights Trend News Agency's unique role across Eurasia

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

U.S. scholar Peter Tase, an expert in European geopolitics and transatlantic security, as well as a researcher of international relations and Eurasian geopolitics, shared his impressions of working with the agency and of Trend’s work.

He emphasized that Trend is highly regarded not only in Azerbaijan but also among experts across the entire Eurasian region.

"Trend News Agency is a rare asset for the entire community of international affairs intellectuals and news agencies in Eurasia," he said. "This highly respected organization has become an irreplaceable window of communication for Azerbaijan with the world".

According to Tase, over the past three decades, Trend has made a significant contribution to bringing the truth to light about the crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan. "This was carried out with the highest level of honesty, integrity, and devotion to the cause," he said.

The expert paid particular attention to the agency’s role during the Second Karabakh War. "The Second Karabakh War in 2020 has been an outstanding achievement of the people of Azerbaijan, being led by the great leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and these efforts are masterfully shared with the global community through the lenses of Trend News Agency, which has become a respected and indispensable platform for Azerbaijan’s communication with the rest of the world," Tase emphasized.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of Trend’s work in covering the preparation and conduct of the COP29 climate conference in Baku. "The media coverage of COP 29 in Baku has been spectacular as we carefully analyze the consequential contribution that Trend News Agency has provided in this regard. The development of the liberated territories of Karabakh is one of the government’s priorities, and Trend plays a key role in promoting these regions and attracting foreign investment, while strengthening Azerbaijan’s impartial reputation on the international stage," Tase added.