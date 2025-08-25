Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts meeting with Romanian delegation (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts meeting with Romanian delegation

Society Materials 25 August 2025 16:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts meeting with Romanian delegation

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Media Development Agency hosted a delegation from the Senate of Romania led by Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, chair of the Culture and Media Committee and member of the Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on August 25, Trend reports.

The Agency stated the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania across various sectors, particularly in the media. The Agency's Executive Director, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized the importance of expanding media partnerships, discussed the implementation of the Law on Media, initiatives to enhance media literacy, and highlighted the importance of critical analysis by media consumers.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council, Ismat Sattarov, pointed out the significance of international collaboration in audiovisual media, stressing that experience sharing and joint projects contribute to improving content quality in Azerbaijan’s evolving media environment.

Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș underscored the value of promoting exchange of experiences and resources, advancing initiatives to combat disinformation, and increasing media literacy. He also noted that mutual visits and media tours would further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

