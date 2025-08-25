Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts meeting with Romanian delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The Media Development Agency hosted a delegation from the Senate of Romania led by Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, chair of the Culture and Media Committee and member of the Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on August 25, Trend reports.

The Agency stated the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania across various sectors, particularly in the media. The Agency's Executive Director, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized the importance of expanding media partnerships, discussed the implementation of the Law on Media, initiatives to enhance media literacy, and highlighted the importance of critical analysis by media consumers.