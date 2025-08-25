EIB launches TechEU platform to support European start-ups and scale-ups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is moving forward with its TechEU Programme, which aims to mobilize 250 billion euros in investment by 2027 for start-ups, scale-ups, and innovative companies across Europe, Trend reports.

The initiative introduces a fast-track system to facilitate access to financing.

The new TechEU Platform includes the TechEU Portal, featuring an “Investment Readiness Checker.” This tool allows European start-ups and scale-ups in cleantech, life sciences, and digital technologies to see how the EIB Group can support their projects. The platform provides access to a range of financing options, including equity, debt, guarantees, and advisory services.

The Investment Readiness Checker will be launched on 27 August at TechBBQ, an international innovation conference in Denmark. The platform will be further developed to include more participants and financing options over time.

The TechEU Programme is intended to support an additional 1,000 innovators annually. It is backed by 70 billion euros in EIB Group equity, quasi-equity, loans, and guarantees for 2025–2027, and aims to mobilize at least 250 billion euros in investments.

The platform also offers advisory services and access to other EIB and EIF financial tools throughout the innovation lifecycle. The programme focuses on cleantech, health tech, digitalization, AI, defence, space tech, and critical raw materials, with the first wave prioritizing cleantech and aiming to mobilize 18 billion euros in investments.