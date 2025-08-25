Kazakhstan and Japan unite for deeper cooperation across multiple fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 25. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Astana to discuss a strategic partnership across trade, investment, transport, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Japanese expanded strategic partnership in trade and economic, investment, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

Welcoming the Japanese Foreign Minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that his visit to Astana would give new momentum to strengthening bilateral relations.

“Japan is our reliable and close partner in Asia. We attach great importance to deepening comprehensive cooperation with Tokyo. Please convey my warm regards to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. We look forward to and are preparing for his official visit to Kazakhstan. It can be confidently said that our relations are developing dynamically,” said the President.

In turn, Takeshi Iwaya expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome.

“We will definitely convey your kind wishes to the Prime Minister. Kazakhstan and Japan are strategic partners interested in strengthening the international order. I believe that my visit will pave the way for further development of bilateral relations,” noted the Japanese Foreign Minister.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, arrived on his first official visit to Astana. As part of the visit, negotiations are planned with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. More than $9 billion in direct investments have been attracted to the country. Last year, the mutual trade turnover between the countries approached $2 billion.