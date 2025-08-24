Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 11 August 1.7 18 August 1.7 12 August 1.7 19 August 1.7 13 August 1.7 20 August 1.7 14 August 1.7 21 August 1.7 15 August 1.7 22 August 1.7 Average price per week 1.7 Average price per week 1.7

Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.021 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00384 manat to 1.98006 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro 11 August 1.9842 18 August 1.9904 12 August 1.9768 19 August 1.9828 13 August 1.9864 20 August 1.9780 14 August 1.9894 21 August 1.9797 15 August 1.9827 22 August 1.9694 Average price per week 1.9839 Average price per week 1.98006

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0095 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02068 manat, amounting to 2.1132 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 11 August 2.1251 18 August 2.1210 12 August 2.1378 19 August 2.1134 13 August 2.1384 20 August 2.1091 14 August 2.1364 21 August 2.1110 15 August 2.1317 22 August 2.1115 Average price per week 2.13388 Average price per week 2.1132

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04156 manat per 1 lira.