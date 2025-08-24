Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 24 August 2025 11:07 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

11 August

1.7

18 August

1.7

12 August

1.7

19 August

1.7

13 August

1.7

20 August

1.7

14 August

1.7

21 August

1.7

15 August

1.7

22 August

1.7

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.021 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00384 manat to 1.98006 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

11 August

1.9842

18 August

1.9904

12 August

1.9768

19 August

1.9828

13 August

1.9864

20 August

1.9780

14 August

1.9894

21 August

1.9797

15 August

1.9827

22 August

1.9694

1.9839

Average price per week

1.98006

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0095 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02068 manat, amounting to 2.1132 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

11 August

2.1251

18 August

2.1210

12 August

2.1378

19 August

2.1134

13 August

2.1384

20 August

2.1091

14 August

2.1364

21 August

2.1110

15 August

2.1317

22 August

2.1115

2.13388

Average price per week

2.1132

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04156 manat per 1 lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

11 August

0.0417

18 August

0.0416

12 August

0.0418

19 August

0.0416

13 August

0.0417

20 August

0.0416

14 August

0.0417

21 August

0.0415

15 August

0.0416

22 August

0.0415

0.0417

Average price per week

0.04156
