Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average exchange rate of 1 US dollar for the week was 1.7 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
11 August
|
1.7
|
18 August
|
1.7
|
12 August
|
1.7
|
19 August
|
1.7
|
13 August
|
1.7
|
20 August
|
1.7
|
14 August
|
1.7
|
21 August
|
1.7
|
15 August
|
1.7
|
22 August
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
Over the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.021 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00384 manat to 1.98006 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
11 August
|
1.9842
|
18 August
|
1.9904
|
12 August
|
1.9768
|
19 August
|
1.9828
|
13 August
|
1.9864
|
20 August
|
1.9780
|
14 August
|
1.9894
|
21 August
|
1.9797
|
15 August
|
1.9827
|
22 August
|
1.9694
|
Average price per week
|
1.9839
|
Average price per week
|
1.98006
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0095 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02068 manat, amounting to 2.1132 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
11 August
|
2.1251
|
18 August
|
2.1210
|
12 August
|
2.1378
|
19 August
|
2.1134
|
13 August
|
2.1384
|
20 August
|
2.1091
|
14 August
|
2.1364
|
21 August
|
2.1110
|
15 August
|
2.1317
|
22 August
|
2.1115
|
Average price per week
|
2.13388
|
Average price per week
|
2.1132
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04156 manat per 1 lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
11 August
|
0.0417
|
18 August
|
0.0416
|
12 August
|
0.0418
|
19 August
|
0.0416
|
13 August
|
0.0417
|
20 August
|
0.0416
|
14 August
|
0.0417
|
21 August
|
0.0415
|
15 August
|
0.0416
|
22 August
|
0.0415
|
Average price per week
|
0.0417
|
Average price per week
|
0.04156