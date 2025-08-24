Azerbaijan posts figures on oil shipments to Türkiye since 2025-start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. In January–July this year, Azerbaijan exported 51.5 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Türkiye, amounting to $24 million, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this figure in value terms was $123.7 million, or 83.8%, less than in the same period of 2024, while in volume terms it was 213.9 million tons, or 80.6%, higher.

In the first half of last year, Azerbaijan exported 265.4 million tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Türkiye, worth $147.7 million.

During January–July of the current year, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $28.8418 billion, which is 7.25 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Of this amount, exports accounted for $15.2 billion, while imports stood at $13.6 billion. As a result, exports decreased by 5.4% year-on-year, whereas imports grew by 26.1%.

Consequently, the positive foreign trade balance totaled $1.6 billion, which is 3.3 times lower compared to last year.