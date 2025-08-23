Azerbaijan-China trade turnover surges in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s trade with China surged in the first seven months of the year, reaching around $2.5 billion, up roughly $530 million or 27% compared to last year. Exports to China jumped to about $53 million, while imports climbed to nearly $2 billion, making China Azerbaijan’s top import partner.

