King of Jordan to visit Uzbekistan

Photo: Official website of the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 23. At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn al-Hussein will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on August 25–26, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the main events of the visit will take place in Samarkand.

It is noted that during the negotiations it is planned to discuss the developing political, trade, economic and investment cooperation, establishing cooperation in the chemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, textile, mining and other industries, expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

An exchange of views on current aspects of international and regional politics will also be held.