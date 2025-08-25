Pakistani business leaders explore opportunities in Kazakhstan’s growing market

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, met with a delegation from Peshawar, Pakistan, to discuss enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and education. Both sides emphasized joint ventures and prioritized industries, with Kazakhstan expressing strong interest in expanding partnerships and supporting investors.

