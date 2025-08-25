Pakistani business leaders explore opportunities in Kazakhstan’s growing market
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, met with a delegation from Peshawar, Pakistan, to discuss enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and education. Both sides emphasized joint ventures and prioritized industries, with Kazakhstan expressing strong interest in expanding partnerships and supporting investors.
