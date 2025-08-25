Victim says they were exposed to artillery strike from Gorus side while passing through Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. During ongoing court proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 25, victim Sabir Guliyev stated that the civilian population was not provided with a humanitarian corridor during the occupation of Shusha, Trend reports.

Noting that he is a resident of Goytala village of Shusha, Guliyev said that the city was occupied by Armenian armed forces in early May 1992, and thus he became an IDP. "My cousins Tahir and Rafael Guliyev were killed. Tahir Guliyev's body has not yet been found," he added.

"During the occupation of Shusha, the Armenian side did not provide a humanitarian corridor for the civilian population. When we passed through Lachin, we were exposed to artillery strike from the Gorus side. An old woman was killed there," said the victim, adding that when he visited his father's grave following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from occupation, he saw that his father’s grave was destroyed and several gravestones were torn down.

"They deprived us of our property, our farms, our wealth. They destroyed our villages so that the residents couldn't even find their homes. They left our lands in such a terrible state of disrepair," he noted.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

