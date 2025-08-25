9th Mugham TV contest concludes with grand finale in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The final stage of the IX Mugham TV Contest, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in Lachin, Trend reports.

Young performers, including Rais Niftaliyev, Kenan Novruzov, Narmin Mirzayeva, Ali Rashidi, Ayjan Shukurlu, Yusif Jafarbayli, Aytaj Beybalayeva, and child artists Ahad Aghayev, Kenan Taghizade, Yusif Mustafayev, Matlab Ahmadzade, and Murad Nabizade, delivered performances evaluated by a panel of judges comprising People’s Artists Malakkhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Sardar Farajov, Vamig Mammadaliyev, and Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi.

Following deliberations, the winners among adolescent performers were announced as Ahad Aghayev in first place, Murad Nabizade in second, and Kenan Taghizade in third. Among young performers, Aytaj Beybalayeva took first place, Narmin Mirzayeva second, and Rais Niftaliyev third. Heydar Aliyev Foundation awards and diplomas were presented to the top three in both categories, while other participants also received diplomas.

Audiences enjoyed a performance by Honored Artist Ehtiram Huseynov, followed by the winners’ rendition of the “Karabakh Shikastasi.”

The Mugham television competition has been held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2005. The mugham competitions, held on the initiative and with the support of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, have made a significant contribution to revealing the creative potential of young performers, preserving folk music and passing it on to new generations, as well as promoting Azerbaijani mugham art in the international community.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel