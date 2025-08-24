Azerbaijan claims third place at U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The World Wrestling Championship among athletes under 20, held in Samokov, Bulgaria, has concluded, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team secured one set of medals at the prestigious tournament, earning 90 points overall and finishing third in the team standings worldwide.

This marks the team’s best result in the past three years in terms of medal count, medal quality, points earned, and ranking position.

Notably, Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) captured gold, Turan Dashdemirov (55 kg) won silver, and Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) claimed bronze.