Azerbaijan reports progress on Horadiz-Aghband railway project
The Horadiz-Aghband railway project in Azerbaijan has seen major progress, with most of the design phase and over two-thirds of construction completed. The line will include multiple stations, dozens of bridges and crossings, and hundreds of engineering structures, significantly boosting infrastructure in the liberated territories.
