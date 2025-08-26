Kyrgyzstan sees steady growth in trade with Germany

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 26. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Germany has increased nearly four times from 2020 through 2024, said Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers -Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He made the remark during a meeting with Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

Kasymaliev also noted that since 2022, German investments in Kyrgyzstan have tripled.

"We believe promising sectors for German investment include IT, such as data center and logistics hub construction, renewable energy, including research on green hydrogen production, and the mining sector. Kyrgyzstan is ready to fully support German companies interested in implementing investment projects in our country," he said.

In turn, Harms highlighted the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation and proposed implementing a number of concrete, mutually beneficial projects.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum German Economy Day in Kyrgyzstan and the fourth session of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council in Cholpon-Ata.