Kazakhstan reports increase in coal and fuel oil supplies for heating season

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has stockpiled 4.4 million tons of coal 9 percent more than last year - and 131,900 tons of fuel oil, marking a 32 percent increase, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported. A supply schedule for 257,000 tons of "social" fuel oil has been approved starting in September, with calls to expedite contracts and ensure reserves.

