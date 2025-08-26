Kazakhstan reports increase in coal and fuel oil supplies for heating season
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has stockpiled 4.4 million tons of coal 9 percent more than last year - and 131,900 tons of fuel oil, marking a 32 percent increase, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported. A supply schedule for 257,000 tons of "social" fuel oil has been approved starting in September, with calls to expedite contracts and ensure reserves.
