Kazakhstan, China look to expand regional vision through SCO dialogue

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 26. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Han Chunlin, to discuss his upcoming visit to China, participation in the SCO and “SCO Plus” meetings, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed preparations for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s upcoming visit to the People’s Republic of China and his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the “SCO Plus” meeting in Tianjin.

The Kazakh Leader emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

President also expressed confidence that the SCO summit will be highly successful and will mark a new milestone in the history of the Organization, contributing to the further development of comprehensive regional cooperation.

In turn, the Ambassador stated that he will make every effort to ensure the successful conduct of the events in Tianjin and Beijing, which will give an additional boost to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The interlocutors also discussed prospects for developing trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

President Tokayev, at the invitation of Chairman Xi Jinping, will visit the People’s Republic of China from August 30 to September 3. During the visit, high-level negotiations will take place, during which prospects for strengthening the comprehensive and enduring strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China will be discussed.

The President of Kazakhstan will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin from August 31 through September 1.