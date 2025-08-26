Baku Network gathers experts to tackle ideological and hybrid threats (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26.​ Baku Network, an Azerbaijani analytical center, has held its next event under its ongoing project “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats,” implemented with the support of the State Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event brought together senior officials from the Baku Network Center and expert contributors.

Opening the event, the center’s director, Elchin Agajanov, emphasized that involving diverse experts in the project strengthens collaborative efforts:

"One of the greatest tasks facing Azerbaijan today is to speak out on the international stage, to convey the truth, and to protect national interests. It is not enough to hold events and discussions solely within the country. Azerbaijani realities must be voiced in international tribunals, highlighted in European diplomacy, global media, and expert circles. If these truths do not become reference points there, much work remains to be done.

In today’s world, every field demands its own specialized expertise and methodology. Some draw from international law, others bring experience in information technology, while some are experts in political science or strategic communication. When the knowledge and skills of these diverse specialists are combined, the impact of their collective work becomes far more powerful.

The defense of a nation is achieved not only with weapons, but with words, ideas, arguments, and facts.

'We are stronger together' is not just a slogan; it is the philosophy of practical action. A single voice may be local, but the voices of dozens or hundreds of experts can reach the international stage and gain power. It is this unity that has allowed Azerbaijan to break the information blockade and present its cause to the world. This success reflects not only diplomacy but also the systematic work of civil society, experts, and intellectuals.

Most importantly, this struggle is not only for today but for future generations. Ensuring state security and passing on a strong, independent, and respected Azerbaijan to future generations is a duty for all of us. This mission can only be accomplished together – through the combined power, synchronized efforts, and collaboration of professionals from different fields for a common goal," he said.

Sahil Karimli, deputy director of Trend International Information Agency and project director of Baku Network, highlighted the center’s broad capabilities:

"The key is directing resources effectively. Today’s event focuses on hybrid and ideological threats. These threats against Azerbaijan existed during the occupation, during the war, and continue today. They are mainly targeted at all generations of society, especially youth and vulnerable groups. Therefore, we must focus not just on defense but on proactive measures. Only through organization can we effectively counter these ideological attacks," he said.

Political analyst and director of the Center for Political and Legal Studies, Khayal Bashirov, noted that hybrid warfare remains one of Azerbaijan’s most serious challenges:

"During the occupation, our country was kept under an information blockade, and the world largely did not know whose territories were occupied. Hybrid wars are far more dangerous than classical military wars. The source of the threat could be any country. Unfortunately, NGO activity in this area remains weak," he said.

Political commentator Turab Rzayev emphasized the importance of uniting individuals with diverse skills and perspectives:

"The key is not that all opinions are the same, but that they are expressed for a common goal. Our goal is to live in a more developed, secure state and pass it on confidently to future generations. This can only be achieved through joint action. Nations around the world have been strengthened over centuries by trust. We must define our role clearly and mobilize our resources to the fullest," he said.

Politologist Samir Hummetov stressed the necessity of coordination:

"We sometimes approach minor issues superficially. But unresolved, these issues grow and become serious threats. In developed countries today, intelligence and technology are as important as industry. Jews are considered among the smartest people; they think, produce, and deliver results. Individually, we can accomplish tasks, but together we achieve a far greater effect," he said.

The initiative, which runs from May through the end of August 2025, seeks to identify and counteract the sources of information-psychological attacks targeting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, international reputation, and strategic interests—including media campaigns, disinformation, and ideological influence. The project engages international experts and analysts with the support of state institutions.

