Azerbaijan’s Baku sees construction gains led by non-state sector

In the first half of the year, non-state construction enterprises in Baku completed over 90% of all construction work, with the majority focused on building, reconstruction, and restoration. Nationwide, nearly 89% of construction work was carried out by non-state companies, reflecting the sector's dominant role in the industry.

