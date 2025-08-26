Azerbaijan’s Baku sees construction gains led by non-state sector
In the first half of the year, non-state construction enterprises in Baku completed over 90% of all construction work, with the majority focused on building, reconstruction, and restoration. Nationwide, nearly 89% of construction work was carried out by non-state companies, reflecting the sector's dominant role in the industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy