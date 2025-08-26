Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports to Ukraine in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s imports from Ukraine slightly declined to around $83 million in the first seven months of 2025, while exports of non-oil products to Ukraine nearly doubled to about $110 million. This made Ukraine the fifth-largest buyer of Azerbaijani non-oil products, accounting for over 5% of the country’s total exports.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register