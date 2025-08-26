Azerbaijan doubles non-oil exports to Ukraine in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s imports from Ukraine slightly declined to around $83 million in the first seven months of 2025, while exports of non-oil products to Ukraine nearly doubled to about $110 million. This made Ukraine the fifth-largest buyer of Azerbaijani non-oil products, accounting for over 5% of the country’s total exports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy