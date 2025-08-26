President of Kazakhstan to visit China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit the People's Republic of China from August 30 to September 3, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the visit will take place at the invitation of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

It is reported that high-level negotiations will be held during the visit, where prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership will be considered.

It is noted that from August 31 to September 1, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the "SCO Plus" meeting in Tianjin. On September 2, in Beijing, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will speak at a meeting of the "Kazakhstan-China" Business Council and hold meetings with the heads of leading Chinese companies.

On September 3, Tokayev will take part as an honorary guest in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.