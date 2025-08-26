German FM set for strategic visit to Estonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 28, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will arrive in Estonia for an official visit, Trend reports.

During his visit, Minister Wadephul will meet with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and President Alar Karis, and he will also deliver remarks at the annual conference of Estonian heads of diplomatic missions, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the bilateral meeting, the Estonian and German Foreign Ministers will hold a joint press conference at the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn.

The program will also include a meeting with President Alar Karis at the Presidential Palace.