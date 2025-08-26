Azerbaijan, UK plan to hold next round of consular consultations in London this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Azerbaijan and the UK intend to hold the next round of consular consultations in London later this year, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty says during 6th UK-Azerbaijan strategic dialogue, Trend reports

"Our Consular cooperation is growing along with the links between our people, and I welcome our next round of consultations in London later this year," Doughty said.

He also emphasized the importance of the agreements reached in Washington between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the US.

"This is a moment of real hope for a more stable, prosperous South Caucasus – and the UK stands ready to support you in turning that hope into lasting reality," the minister stressed.

According to Doughty, the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and the UK is not only timely but also reflects the strength of bilateral relations.

"Ours is a partnership that is rooted in mutual respect and with strong foundations, but with shared ambition on how it can grow. From energy to education, from security to culture, we’ve built solid connections – not just between our governments, but increasingly between our people," he added.

The minister also underlined that in the face of modern challenges, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in defense, cybersecurity, counter-narcotics, and regional stability is of particular importance.

On 25 August 2025, Doughty paid an official visit to Azerbaijan - the first engagement by a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for Europe since 2023.

During his one-day programme, the minister held a series of bilateral meetings covering a wide range of cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan.