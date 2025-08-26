Kazakhstan applauds Tajikistan as pillar of strategic partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 26. Chairman of the Senate of the parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, called Tajikistan an important strategic partner and reliable ally during a meeting with Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the upper house of the Tajik parliament, Trend reports via the Kazakh parliament.

In the course of the talks, Ashimbayev noted that thanks to the trustful relationship between the presidents of the countries, political contacts at all levels have been established, economic cooperation is actively developing, and cultural and humanitarian ties are being strengthened.

“Regular high-level meetings and reciprocal visits have led to important agreements on a wide range of issues,” Ashimbayev said.

He recalled that in 2023, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, during which the Declaration on Allied Cooperation was signed. Last year, during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tajikistan, the Treaty on Allied Relations was signed.

According to Ashimbayev, both documents gave a strong boost to expanding cooperation between the two countries and reflect the national interests of their peoples.

“Our key task now is to ensure the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the level of our Heads of State,” he added.

Rustami Emomali arrived in Kazakhstan today for an official visit.