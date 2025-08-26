Uzbekistan hosts first regional dialogue on Afghanistan, paving way for unified approach

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan hosted the first meeting of special representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The gathering, initiated by Uzbekistan, brought together envoys from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to coordinate regional approaches to developments in the neighboring state.

The meeting followed the commitments outlined in the Joint Statement of the sixth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the 2025–2027 Roadmap for Regional Cooperation, adopted in Astana last year. Participants described the creation of the Contact Group as both relevant and timely, stressing its role as an independent regional platform for dialogue on shared interests concerning Afghanistan.

Discussions focused on the need for Central Asian countries to adopt an independent approach to the Afghan issue, one that reflects the geostrategic proximity, intertwined cultural and economic ties, and shared interest in stability, security, and sustainable development. The envoys reaffirmed their commitment to building consensus-based, balanced, and realistic strategies toward Afghanistan while also supporting the restoration of trade, transport, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian connections.

The representatives further recognized Afghanistan’s role in broader regional efforts to achieve sustainable development goals. They agreed that regular meetings of the Contact Group, including on the sidelines of future Consultative Meetings of Central Asian leaders, would help institutionalize cooperation.

In conclusion, the delegations stressed that the new Contact Group strengthens the independent and responsible role of Central Asian states in shaping the regional agenda on Afghanistan, while contributing to the long-term stability and development of the wider macro-region.