Kazakhstan charts course for economic growth through 2028
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan’s government has reviewed its 2026–2028 socio-economic forecast, projecting stable growth based on a baseline scenario. Real GDP is expected to grow at an average of 5.3 percent annually, driven by the real and service sectors. Key sectors like construction, transport, and trade will see strong growth. Exports and imports will rise, maintaining a positive trade balance.
