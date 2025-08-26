Kazakhstan sets ambitious goal to eliminate budget deficit by 2030
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to achieve a zero budget deficit by 2030, focusing on sustainable fiscal policies as directed by President Tokayev. The government has reviewed several development scenarios, aiming for steady economic growth and increased state revenues over the coming years.
