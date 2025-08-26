Kyrgyzstan sheds light on latest data on German tourist arrivals
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Kyrgyzstan continues to attract German visitors, highlighting strong tourism ties and growing opportunities for cooperation. The trend reflects the country’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote sustainable tourism initiatives
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy